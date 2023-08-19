In Moscow, 2.5 thousand people were evacuated from the Proletarsky shopping center due to fire

In Moscow, over 2.5 thousand people were evacuated from the building of the Proletarsky shopping center due to a car fire in an underground parking lot. About it TASS reported to emergency services.

The car caught fire on the minus first floor in a shopping center located on Proletarsky Prospekt, in connection with which a decision was made to evacuate people inside the building.

The fire has been extinguished, its area is being specified. No harm done.

On August 13, a fire broke out in a warehouse with fertilizers in the Ramensky urban district, which could have started due to a violation during welding work. The fire covered an area of ​​1.8 thousand square meters. It was reported that plastic pallets caught fire at the Polygon industrial zone. Eyewitnesses published footage from the scene, which shows thick black smoke.