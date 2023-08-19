In Moscow, 2.5 thousand people were evacuated from the Proletarsky shopping center due to fire
In Moscow, over 2.5 thousand people were evacuated from the building of the Proletarsky shopping center due to a car fire in an underground parking lot. About it TASS reported to emergency services.
The car caught fire on the minus first floor in a shopping center located on Proletarsky Prospekt, in connection with which a decision was made to evacuate people inside the building.
The fire has been extinguished, its area is being specified. No harm done.
On August 13, a fire broke out in a warehouse with fertilizers in the Ramensky urban district, which could have started due to a violation during welding work. The fire covered an area of 1.8 thousand square meters. It was reported that plastic pallets caught fire at the Polygon industrial zone. Eyewitnesses published footage from the scene, which shows thick black smoke.
