In Moscow, 18 patients with coronavirus died per day. About this in Telegram-the channel reports the Operational Headquarters of the capital on the situation with the epidemic.

It is noted that all the victims were diagnosed with pneumonia, and the test for coronavirus gave a positive result. Thus, the total number of victims of COVID-19 in the capital increased to 5164 people.

On the eve, 17 deaths were reported.

Over the past day, 1,792 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the capital. In total, 7,523 new cases of coronavirus infection in 85 regions were detected in the country per day.

On September 25, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin answered the main questions of citizens about the coronavirus and possible restrictions in the capital in connection with the pandemic. In particular, he stated that the city authorities will not block social cards. “Muscovites of the older generation understand the seriousness of the current situation. Therefore, I hope that their trips by public transport will decrease significantly, ”said the mayor. He also clarified that the elderly will not be fined for leaving the house, since walking in the fresh air is not a violation.

