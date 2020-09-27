Over the past day, 18 more patients with confirmed coronavirus have died in Moscow. This was announced by the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus infection on Saturday, September 26.

In total, in the capital, the number of deaths increased to 5164. On September 26, it was reported that 7,523 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia per day in 85 regions.

In Moscow, 1,792 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, this is the maximum since June 8, the capital’s headquarters specified. In St. Petersburg, 232 cases were registered, in the Moscow region – 204.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,143,571 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions, 20,225 deaths have been recorded, and 940,150 people have recovered.

Earlier on the same day, Rospotrebnadzor said that more than 218.9 thousand Russians remain under medical supervision due to suspected coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, specialists have conducted more than 44.7 million tests for COVID-19; over the past day, 390 thousand studies have been done.

On Friday, Rospotrebnadzor named frequent hand washing with soap and disinfection of surfaces as a rule that reduces the risk of coronavirus. The department also recalled the need to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 m from each other and recommended avoiding crowded places.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.