In Moscow, another 1,226 patients recovered after undergoing treatment for coronavirus. This was announced on Wednesday, September 23, by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

“The number of people who have recovered in Moscow continues to grow. Over the past day after undergoing treatment, another 1226 patients have recovered, ”the vice mayor said.

The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 240,352.

Recovered Muscovites are offered to become plasma donors – this is possible for a person aged 18-55 who has had a coronavirus infection, does not have chronic diseases, as well as those with negative tests for HIV, hepatitis B and C.

On September 22, 1191 patients were reported to have recovered from coronavirus infection in the capital.

Earlier, on September 22, the head physician of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 52, Maryana Lysenko, predicted the weakening of the coronavirus in the capital by the summer of 2021. She noted that by this time there will be a serious “immune layer” due to the vaccinated population. According to her, the dynamics of the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the capital may change, and one must be prepared for this.

The Russian Ministry of Health predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could last until at least 2022.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

