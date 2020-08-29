Over the past day, 12 people with confirmed coronavirus have died in Moscow. This was announced on Friday, August 28, at the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with the spread of infection.

The total number of victims of the epidemic in the capital reached 4798 people.

In total, to date, 980 405 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 16 804 deaths were recorded, 792 561 people recovered.

On August 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that there would be no second wave of COVID-19 and that “Europe and other parts of the world will cope with it.”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that every Muscovite can take part in the third phase of the study of a vaccine against coronavirus.

All information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. In addition, information is available under the hashtag #WeWeTogether.