Over the past day, 11 people have died in Moscow with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus, the operational headquarters said on Friday, September 4.

Thus, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the capital has reached 4878 people.

“In Moscow, 11 patients died, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and received a positive test result for coronavirus infection,” it was reported.

Earlier, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that about 4 thousand patients with coronavirus infection are still in Moscow hospitals. However, he indicated that every tenth patient is seriously ill.

The mayor also warned that in the fall Moscow may face a complication of the situation with the coronavirus due to the start of the school year and the return of people from their summer cottages.

At the same time, Sobyanin noted that the capital went through the most difficult phase of the pandemic with fewer losses than many other cities.

All information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. In addition, information is available under the hashtag #WeWeTogether.