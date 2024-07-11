If not left to die of dehydration or disease, migrants on dangerous land routes across North Africa to the Mediterranean and Europe risk rape, torture and sex trafficking, says a new report produced in part by the United Nations.

Migrant deaths in the Mediterranean have attracted global attention over the past decade, but “the number of those dying in the desert could well be at least double”says the report, published July 5 by two United Nations agencies and the Mixed Migration Centre, a nongovernmental research group based in Denmark.

Based on interviews with more than 31,000 migrants along their routes from 2020 to 2023, the report documents the brutality faced by people from dozens of countries attempting to cross the Sahel and Sahara, fleeing war, environmental degradation and poverty.

Physical violence, apart from sexual violence, was the risk most frequently identified by migrants. Dangers along the routes include arbitrary detention – often to extort money from their families – and trafficking for labour, sex or criminal activities. Migrants spoke of torture and even organ harvesting.

Violence often came from criminal gangs and militias, particularly traffickers paid to take people to Europe. Smugglers routinely lie to migrants about the dangers they will face, demand more money once they are far from home, and provide them with little food, water or other supplies.

“I thought all accidents happen at sea,” Teklebrhan Tefamariam Tekle, an Eritrean refugee in Sweden, told an interviewer. “Accidents happen out there in the Sahara. It’s full of Eritrean corpses.”

Others spoke of migrants and traffickers abandoning those dying of thirst or injured along the route.

About a third of the adults interviewed are women, who face special dangers. An estimated 90 percent of women and girls traveling the Mediterranean route have been raped, a 2020 United Nations study found, and some have been forced into sex work to pay for their journey. Some report that women are forced to marry kidnappers and bear their children, and others say women have to pay for sexual favors to get a group through safely.

“The stories are truly horrific,” said Judith Sunderland, associate director of the Europe and Central Asia division of Human Rights Watch, who interviewed hundreds of people who survived the journey to Europe. Migrants identified Libya, Algeria and Ethiopia as the most dangerous countries.

More than 72,400 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean in 2024, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency, and at least 785 are dead or missing. But as difficult as it is to track sea crossings, even harder, the report’s authors said, is estimating the number of people crossing the often lawless stretches of desert — and how many disappear along the way.

1,180 people are known to have died crossing the Sahara from January 2020 to May 2024, but the true number is likely higher, the report said. European countries have long sought to deter migrants and have paid North African nations to stop people from crossing the sea.

A recent investigation by a media consortium found that in some cases European governments are paying to train and equip North African security forces who are forcing migrants back into the desert.

The report, which updates and expands one published in 2020, says that since then, “The security situation has deteriorated in several countries, leading to an increase in displacement and cross-border movements of people in need of international protection and migrants.”