The morrocoyo or tequeteque is a giant Caribbean turtle, and by analogy, in Venezuela they call lazy and clumsy people morrocoyos. The philologist Picón Febres defined morrocoyo, “in a familiar sense”, as “a slow or slow person in doing things”, an unbeatable definition that suited me perfectly that morning more than 10 years ago, when I was bathing in the shallow waters of the mangroves with the hope and fear of seeing a real morrocoyo, with its shell and fins, swimming between my legs. No luck: the only slow and slow turtle that disturbed that paradise called Morrocoy was me. I was accompanied in this disturbance by a few fellow writers – some of them poets, slower and slower in their actions than I – and some oyster sellers who took advantage of the geographical circumstance that the sea only covered our waists to carry trays of seafood and cold beer that we drank and ate with the morbid pleasure of breaking all the health regulations in force in the world. Perhaps one of those oysters would kill us, so far from any hospital, but how beautiful our last views would be: Morrocoy was well worth the gastroenteritis.

We were there for a literary festival in which Spain was the guest of honour. Venezuela was already a very deterrent cultural destination: financial ruin, the eternal political crisis, violence, insecurity and, above all, the sudden exit of the big publishing houses – which had wiped out what had once been a powerful book market supported by an educated middle class – made things very difficult for the organisers of literary events. They had first invited the great Spanish writers, without success. Then they tried to attract the average Spanish writers, also without success. And in the end, to represent the Kingdom of Spain, they put together a poster with a group of emerging authors, which is the euphemism for nerds (so you understand: it is as if the under-21 team went to a championship instead of the absolute Roja, and not because the championship is for young people, but because no older people want to play in it).

So while the top-notch writers dined in Frankfurt or Miami, the members of the AliExpress version of Spanish literature that year ate oysters in Morrocoy and became friends for life. That excursion was one of the few days off in a typical agenda of colloquies and soliloquies. We escaped by car to the north, and the more kilometers the vehicle traveled—driven by the daughter of a great Venezuelan poet—the less we cared about current trends in Spanish narrative or contributions to poetic understanding between the two shores of the Atlantic or any other roundtable title that had occupied us in the previous days. When our hostess stopped at a street fruit stand and filled the trunk with mangoes, guavas and other wonders that I couldn’t name, our place in the canon and the diatribes between defenders of fiction and truth seemed to us to be theological nonsense as big as the parousia or the first engine. Who cares about your literary career when goldfish are tickling your feet?

Nobody, except one. There was a person who, under that slow, morrocoyo sun, wanted to take advantage of the circumstance to do business, like the Sazatornil of The national shotgunHe had studied the whole group and found that, although we were on sale, he could put us in a door-stop. The one who was the least was a journalist and could give him a place in a programme or a mention in a newspaper, and the one who was the most was a cultural manager and could invite him to give a talk in a town in Ourense or the surrounding area. And this one knew this other one who was an editor, so it was worth working on him to get a manuscript, because you never know. The good man did not rest for a second. He was determined to leave Venezuela with a signed contract and half a Cervantes Prize in his suitcase, and we were his hostages. As soon as we admired the twisted shape of a tree that seemed to float on the water or tried to count the hundred shades of blue that the sea has there, he would tell us how well his manuscript would fit in with publisher X and ask us what we had to do to get critic Y to review you.

What a bore, my friend.

Byung-Chul Han was not yet famous, and books about slow living and the tyranny of productivity were not winning awards or gaining readers. Not even the Walden We were in a bad state, so we lacked arguments or authoritative quotes to silence the climber. Without words, we agreed to drown him and abandon his body in the mangroves, as food for tortoises or tequeteques, but our hostess, a pacifist herself, dissuaded us from the crime, reminding us that in that national park it was forbidden to feed wildlife. What could we do? That pre-pandemic world was neoliberal and meritocratic without complexes. We were the odd ones out. We had to pity that guy’s tireless ambition, wasted among that slow and slow-swimming herd. You’ve got the wrong place and the wrong people – we should have told him – you’re not going to get anything from these emerging authors who only aspire to be submersible in the sea of ​​Morrocoy.

The paradox that I didn’t know was that that trip was going to be very important for my career. Without it I wouldn’t have written The empty Spainfor example. But I had no way of knowing how decisive some of the characters with whom I laughed every night in the cool of Venezuela were going to be, and if I had suspected it, I would have ruined everything. If I learned anything in that bath with oysters and beers, it was that the only possible life is the slow and slow one in doing. The strokes I took to stop listening to the nagging of my anxious friend led me to a radical presentism. If you are in Morrocoy, you are with your whole body. In each Morrocoy, your expectations should never be broader than the horizon that frames you. Living has no purpose or meaning, it is only a confirmation of being, a way of knowing that the here and now are here you are and nows whose avoidance only expresses stupidity. In other words: there are no extensions, tomorrows, promises or plans. All the semantics of the future is the anxiety that blinds the present, which is not elusive as philosophers believe, but the only existence available. Distracting it by wanting to be a shark or a piranha instead of a slow turtle is an everyday and tragic atrocity that anyone can avoid without having to travel to Venezuela.

