They responded to the call for support, after reports of a dwindling blood supply in the largest city in Morocco, so football fans contributed to saving the situation, after more than 840 fans donated blood a few days ago, in one of the largest blood donation operations witnessed by a Moroccan side in one day. One.

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the strategic stockpile of this vital substance has been greatly affected at the level of Casablanca, which consumes 38% of the total blood donated by Moroccans in all Moroccan regions.

Amal Darid, director of the blood injection center in Casablanca “Settat”, said that the number of donors currently reaches about 300 people per day, or 300 bags of blood per day.

And the director of the blood injection center in the Casablanca-Settat region continued, in her speech, that the blood donation initiatives initiated by the fans of the Wydad and Raja teams, constituted a bright point in the history of donating this vital substance in the region, as it recorded unprecedented numbers.

Increased need for blood

This initiative highlights the decrease in blood stocks in university hospitals in Morocco, especially at the level of major cities, and the most affected city is Casablanca.

According to the Communication Officer at the National Center for Hematology and Compliance, Najia Al-Amrawi, the blood needs of major cities are rising with the increase in the number of their residents.

She added in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”: “Major cities such as Casablanca, Rabat, Fez and Marrakesh have university hospitals and a large number of clinics. These health institutions receive a large number of patients from different cities and neighboring villages, and therefore their blood needs are greater. than other cities.”

In numbers, Al-Amrawi confirmed that Casablanca needs at least 400 bags per day, while Rabat needs blood ranging from 250 to 350 bags. While Fez needs 250 bags per day, and Tangiers needs about 150 bags.

The doctor pointed out that the storage of blood and its shelf life, poses several problems; Red balls can be stored for 40 days, while the shelf life of plates does not exceed 5 days. This means that we cannot obtain a large amount of blood and store it for a long time; We need regular donors.”

Al-Amrawi added, “Men can donate once every two months and women once every three months, stressing that the amount of blood extracted, which does not exceed 450 milliliters, is compensated by the body in less than 48 hours. It is better for all of us to donate blood at least twice a year, in order to We are achieving the sufficiency set by the World Health Organization.”

Alarming numbers

On June 14, the International Day for Blood Donors, the Director of the National Center for Blood Transfusion, Khadija Al-Hajoji, revealed that blood stocks currently cover 3 to 4 days of consumption, and these stocks are less than the needs recommended by the World Health Organization. Availability of a safety stock for seven days of consumption according to the UN organization.

The spokeswoman stressed that regular blood donation helps prevent certain diseases, including high blood pressure and heart attack.

Donating blood reduces the risk of some types of cancer, and helps reduce iron stores, and for this reason, people with anemia cannot donate, and thus reduces the damage caused by iron deposition in some organs such as the kidneys.

Reasons for reluctance to donate

On the reasons for Moroccans’ reluctance to donate blood, El-Hajouji said: “Donating blood is not a common practice among Moroccans. There are people who are afraid of being pricked with a needle or of contracting a disease. The Covid-19 pandemic is also one of the reasons, as this epidemic had a direct and indirect impact.” to donate blood all over the world.

And she continued: “In this regard, I would like to point out that the extraction device for blood donation is a single use, and all the scientific studies that were launched at the international level on Corona have proven that there are no transmissions of Corona virus through blood. School vacation, summer and Ramadan.

To promote the culture of donation, the National Center for Blood Transfusion has adopted a new policy, through the establishment of a mobile unit plan. The Center also intends to open some blood donation houses, the first of which is under construction in Rabat.