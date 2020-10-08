The Omar Radi affair, named after this journalist and activist in the sights of Moroccan power for years, prosecuted for espionage and imprisoned this summer after rape accusations he denies en bloc, continues to cause a stir in Morocco, in journalistic circles and in the ranks of the opposition.

New prosecutions have just been initiated by Moroccan justice in this sensitive and complex affair to which Humanity and Mediapart devoted a long investigation on September 21 (https://www.humanite.fr/affaire-omar-radi -revelations-on-the-methods-of-the-Moroccan-monarchy-for-gagging-the-press). Journalist Imad Stitou, colleague and friend of Omar Radi, the only direct witness to the alleged rape, is in turn the target of a judicial investigation for “participation in the indecent assault on a woman with violence” and “participation to rape ”.

He is accused of having taken part in the rape allegedly committed by Omar Radi on their colleague Hafsa Boutahar, a freelance employee for commercial and administrative missions by the Desk, an information site for which the three young people worked. The facts allegedly occurred during an evening with their bosses, Ali Amar and Fatima-Zahra Lqadiri, on the night of July 12 to 13, 2020.

This new investigation was opened at the request of the King’s Attorney General to the Casablanca Court of Appeal at the end of September, two and a half months after the young woman’s complaint. To the Moroccan news site Yabiladi ( https://www.yabiladi.com/articles/details/99720/affaire-omar-radi-imad-stitou.html), the lawyer of Imad Stitou, who also defends Omar Radi, Me Mohamed Messaoudi, recalls that the journalist is “The only witness to the fact that the sexual relationship between Omar Radi and his accuser was consented”. “As long as you are in Morocco, do not be surprised”, he comments.

In the first testimony published in two stages by Atlas info ( https://atlasinfo.fr/affaire-viol-omar-radi-quel-que-soit-le-prix-a-payer-je-ne-me-tairai-pas-declare-la-plaignante.html), a media close to the government, on July 30, a week after filing his rape complaint with the king’s prosecutor and seventeen days after the alleged rape, then on August 3, 2020, Hafsa Boutahar, who declined all the interview requests from L’Humanité and Mediapart, does not blame Imad Stitou, editor-in-chief of the Arabic-speaking version of the Desk.

The young woman only evokes her presence, at the scene of the alleged rape, in the house of their employers, in the heart of a chic suburb of Casablanca: “[Omar Radi]felt powerful taking action when there were people sleeping upstairs, there were children and there was a witness, IS, who is his friend and who ‘he knew he wouldn’t say anything’. “Do you think that (…) I would have taken the risk that there was a witness in the person of IS who is his friend and who will say what it takes to cover him up? “, she asks again.

Further on, she adds: “We were three colleagues sleeping in the living room and I repeat, I had no reason to be suspicious or to believe that one could jump on me and the other could cowardly cover him.”

On August 19, in “shocking new revelations” published by Le360 ( https://fr.le360.ma/societe/omar-radi-accuse-de-viol-les-nouvelles-revelations-chocs-de-la-plaignante-221549), another site known for its links with Moroccan power, Hafsa Boutahar still talks at length about the rape she allegedly suffered in the home of her bosses.

She still designates Omar Radi as her only attacker. But she lends him, in this new testimony, these words: “Let it go, I’ll call Imad to have a threesome.” Hafsa Boutahar then claims in this interview to have been contacted “By a young woman who would also have been a victim of the duo”. “She told me that Omar Radi and Imad Stitou used to practice threesome sex, and that I was not the only one to have suffered this by force”, she insists.

Meanwhile, during a confrontation organized by the gendarmes between the accused, the complainant and the witness a few days after the filing of a rape complaint, the young woman would have discovered, according to sources contacted by L’Humanité and Mediapart, that Imad Stitou was not asleep, but awake at the time of the incident.

According to these same sources, the journalist would have supported the version of his colleague Omar Radi who denies any rape and refers to consensual sexual relations with the complainant.

While neither of the two protagonists thought he was still awake, Imad Stitou assured the gendarmes, still according to these sources, to have heard only two adults having sex, a first time, then a second time, and who would have promised themselves, before Omar Radi regains his bed, to start over under other circumstances, later.

Upon discovering that he was not asleep, which made him a direct witness to the facts, Hafsa Boutahar allegedly promised Imad Stitou, during this tense confrontation in front of the gendarmes, prosecutions for “complicity in rape” and “no assistance to a person in danger ”, these same sources still attest.

Before the opening of this investigation targeting him, Imad Stitou told relatives that he and Omar Radi expected “everything”, and even to be in turn the target of more and more voices. denounce as being a “sexual strategy” deployed by the Moroccan regime to lock up and gag independent journalists.

Numerous human rights associations and feminists condemn the instrumentalisation of moral affairs in order to silence critical voices based on the repetition of similar cases. In the past five years, at least four other independent journalists have been convicted of morality cases such as those of the Arabic-language daily Akhbar El Youm, Taoufik Bouachrine, Souleïmane Raïssouni and Hajar Raïssouni.

Imad Stitou told his people to feel isolated, in a climate of uncertainty, pressure and fear capable of stifling any public manifestation of solidarity with Omar Radi. By choosing this profession, “a childhood dream”, the journalist, according to his circle of friends, was aware of the increasing difficulty of exercising it in Morocco where the atmosphere has become “unbreathable” according to him.

Contacted by Mediapart and l’Humanité to react to these new accusations and to give us her version of the facts, the complainant Hafsa Boutahar did not follow up on our requests for an interview or respond to our calls or our questions sent in writing.

Monday, October 5, on social networks, the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) denounced “The instrumentalisation of justice in order to once again make the voices that disturb”, by noting that “The sole witness in the alleged rape case against Omar Radi is now charged with ‘participation in the indecent assault of a woman with violence’ and ‘participation in the rape'”

An unprecedented fact, on September 23, this same NGO urgently appealed to the United Nations special rapporteur on violence against women to ask her to publicly denounce the “Dangerous” instrumentalization of moral affairs against critical journalists in Morocco . “While any allegation of rape or sexual assault should naturally be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated”, RSF lists the many elements that cast doubt on the credibility of certain accusations.

“Accusing a critical voice of rape is a practice known to Moroccan intelligence services, denounces RSF. This technique, which discredits journalists and discourages their supporters, seems to be at work in the case of Omar Radi, as it has been in recent cases involving other journalists. These methods neutralize critical journalists but also weaken the fight for women’s rights ”.

To draft its complaint to the United Nations, the NGO received the support of several Moroccan feminist organizations such as the Khmissa collective ( http://www.facebook.com/khmissacollective) who publicly condemned “The instrumentalization of women by the public body for the sole purpose of securing revenge against fundamental rights activists” or that of an independent collective of Moroccan feminists who affirms: “Denouncing rape, sexual violence and the instrumentalization of women’s bodies also means refusing to see them used and instrumentalized in political affairs”.

During a preliminary hearing on September 22 before the investigating judge of the Casablanca Court of Appeal, Omar Radi, whose request for provisional release was rejected, was heard for more than four hours on the charge of rape. against him. Hafsa Boutahar, she must be heard on October 5 by the examining magistrate. A confrontation between the complainant and the accused is scheduled for October 13.

Rosa Moussaoui and Rachida El Azzouzi