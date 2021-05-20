Aymen (13 years old) The only umbilical cord that was left with his mother was on his hand. Before jumping into the sea, he wrote his phone on his palm. When he crossed the border, he called her to say he was okay. He wants to talk to her again, but he can’t. His numbers have been erased and he cannot remember them.

In the streets of Ceuta has been normalized letting a skinny, boyish-looking teenager wander around in flip-flops with a plastic bag on his back without being asked where he’s going. Why isn’t he at school? Where are your parents. If he has showered, eaten or why he sleeps in the park.

Aymen approaches the table occupied by three journalists in the El Plaza bar, in the heart of the city. He sits on the curb and asks, with an unequivocal gesture, for help with eating. Saida, the owner, has a tuna sandwich prepared for her. What do you want to drink? “No matter what”replies the kid, who ends up asking for a fantasy.

Touhfa, the waitress, helps with the language. Aymen is from the city of Castillejos (80,000 inhabitants), south of Ceuta, and speaks Dariya, the local dialect. Toufha has two children and a maternal instinct that overcomes her, just like Saida and Blanca, the cook. The three of them break down when they hear the harshness of the boy’s story. They and everyone present.

Aymen dreams of being a footballer, like many kids his age. He smiles when asked about his team, Real Madrid. He is the oldest of five siblings and, despite being 13 years old, is already working. Life there is not life and that prompted him to leave. He does not want to return and his determination is so strong that he ended up escaping, he says, from the ship of the El Tarajal industrial estate. There are confined minors who, like him, have crossed the border by swimming and who must wait for the protocol against the coronavirus to be applied to them.

The crossing was short. Just 10 frantic minutes to reach the coast, where the reception was not what they had been promised. The kids were taken from their homes, from the institute or from the school with half the truth and a lie: there is no surveillance at the border (of course there was none, but only on the Moroccan side) and as soon as you get to Ceuta you leave. to the Peninsula on a boat that will be waiting for you.

In Morocco, the police and the Mejani (auxiliary surveillance body) opened the border for them and let them cross. But a different reality awaited them on the other side. On his neck is the imprint of a rubber ball thrown, he says, from the Spanish side. Toufha goes to the medicine cabinet in search of betadine and heals it with the tenderness of a mother. “Every time you are hungry, come here”Saida tells him. Aymen nods. He only eats half the sandwich, despite the insistence of those present. He keeps the other half in the plastic bag, which he keeps as a treasure because everything he has is in it.

The human tide that has flooded Ceuta these days has left many minors who, like Aymen, roam the streets without knowing where to go. They avoid the ship in the El Tarajal industrial estate and flee from the police for fear of being returned to their country.

-Do you regret having come?



-“No no no!”, a group of kids who swirl around the journalist in the Los Rosales neighborhood, where Sabah’s house is located, respond in unison, the woman who is leading an incipient neighborhood mobilization to meet the basic needs of migrants. “They are disappointed because they were promised that they would end up in the Peninsula, but at the same time they are satisfied. They say they are ready to go hungry or cold, but they do not want to go back to Morocco, ”explains Sabah, who acts as an interpreter.

Everyone wants to tell their story and, to do so, they permanently lower their mask to make themselves heard. «They believe that with it on they cannot be heard. They are not used to using it there », count Ali Hamido Mohamed, president of the neighborhood association of the Regular Village, Narváez Alonso and Captain Claudio Vázquez, a sensible and calm guy who has just distributed 500 masks among migrants thanks to a donation from the residents’ federation, because of the administrations, he says, still have no news. Sabah has obtained another 500. «We are trying to give everyone masks to make them aware that in Spain they have to be used. We are also trying to explain to them that they are going to waste their time here, that in Ceuta they will have very little future ”, clarifies the neighborhood representative.

Ali Hamido finds it difficult for Usama, 17, to understand that in Morocco he can be better than in Ceuta, no matter how bad it is in Ceuta. “No one can bear to be there”, He says.

In Spain, with 2.25 euros you can have a beer in a bar or buy an ice cream. It is what it costs to send the food you order to your home.

In Morocco, this is what Usama earns for working a day from sunrise to sunset as a plasterer. Aymen even less: 10 euros a week as a sheet metal apprentice. And he still gave her to save something and help her parents.