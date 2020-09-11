Gerald Knaus was born in Austria in 1971, studied in Rome, Bologna and Oxford and labored for NGOs, the UN and at universities for a few years. In 1999 he based the “European Stability Initiative” (ESI). The suppose tank is greatest recognized for migration ideas. Knaus advises the German authorities and is taken into account to be the mind behind the Turkey-EU deal.

Mr. Knaus, you will have been monitoring the state of affairs on the Greek islands for years. How ought to Europe react to the Moria tragedy?

We will now not be naive and hope for miracles. First, we’d like a fast repair to a humanitarian drawback. The potential for additional struggling and violence on Lesbos could be very excessive. We all know that there’s additionally nice rigidity on the a part of the native inhabitants. On the identical time, in fact, we additionally want a coverage that goes past the short-term response. Right here, too, we’ve to be real looking, as a result of not all EU states will help such a coverage.

Inside Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) is prepared to soak up 150 underage refugees from Moria. Is that sufficient?

No in fact not. It is very important assist refugee minors. However human dignity applies to everybody, together with adults. We can not calm our consciences by serving to a small quantity and utilizing the others as scourges for deterrence insurance policies. Not solely is that this immoral and unlawful, it’s also unwise. This coverage has failed up to now two days and can proceed to fail. We’re confronted with a manageable drawback: Prior to now six months, round 600 individuals have arrived on the Greek islands. It is not about tens of 1000’s prefer it was in 2015.

To date, Seehofer has insisted on a uniform EU strategy to refugee coverage. Do you see an opportunity for that?

No under no circumstances. There are governments within the EU that brazenly say that they don’t disturb the state of affairs on the Greek islands. You suppose that is the fitting coverage and need to depart individuals on the islands now. However how lengthy ought to this go on? It’s apparent that they can’t be deported as there can’t be honest asylum procedures on this chaos. There is no such thing as a cause to depart them there aside from the brutal deterrent message.

Gerald Knaus, chairman of the ESI in Berlin. Photograph: dpa / Francesco Scarpa / European Stability Initiative

Can there be a coalition of the keen that takes in 1000’s of refugees?

Such a coalition might exist. Along with Germany, these are nations like Luxembourg and Finland, and the French would additionally need to be moved. Discussions are at the moment breaking out in different nations. Such a coalition wouldn’t be a failure for Europe both. Visionary new insurance policies have all the time been preceded by coalitions. That was the case with Schengen and with the euro, even when it began with the Coal and Metal Neighborhood. It’s not new for a bunch of states to point out that it’s attainable to unravel one drawback higher and the others to observe swimsuit.

Opponents of refugee admission concern that this can result in a pull impact, i.e. extra refugees.

That will depend on the implementation. Between summer time 2016 and September 2017, 20,000 susceptible individuals had been distributed from mainland Greece. There was no pull impact again then. The Greek authorities might now be provided to take individuals into lodging on the mainland rapidly to make room instantly. However there are Greek politicians who contemplate a coverage of deterrence to be crucial, since there isn’t a longer any settlement with Turkey. So Europe must strategy Turkey once more. The three and a half million refugees in Turkey are additionally in a rising emergency because of the disaster. The EU should sign that it’s going to additionally present cash for the subsequent few years if Turkey approves a brand new Turkey-EU declaration. That might additionally reassure the Greek authorities.

You prophesied as early as January the upcoming collapse on Lesbos.

Prior to now six months, each basic proper of the Refugee and Human Rights Conference has been damaged. There are unlawful push-backs at land and sea borders, together with within the Balkans. Europe is at the moment behaving as Donald Trump would think about on the American-Mexican border. That may be a ethical defeat.

What’s at stake for the EU relating to refugee coverage?

If conventions, legal guidelines and requirements don’t apply, this isn’t solely an issue for these affected, but in addition for the rule of legislation and the credibility of the EU. If basic rights are merely suspended on the borders, what then protects us from the identical factor taking place to different basic rights?