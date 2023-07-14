President López Obrador’s favorite “corcholata” will have tour in sinaloa. The former head of government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum will be at 9:50 a.m. The Mochis in a massive event at the CUM and in the afternoon, at 4:00 p.m. culiacan has a meeting with the militancy and sympathizers in the facilities of the cattle market.

Recently, the former Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez visited the same cities, so it will be possible to make a comparison of who achieved the highest attendance and qualify who fared better. It’s no secret that the real competition is between these two contenders. We believe that it is plan A and B of AMLO.

Just yesterday we talked to him about the applicants for the Broad Front for Mexico and their zero chances of triumph, while in the case of the Juntos Haremos Historia alliance, it is the opposite, the competition is within, because it could almost be said that the chosen one will emerge to be the successor of the President Lopez Obrador.

So far the most logical scenario is that Claudia Sheinbaum he will win the internal competition, starting with the fact that he remains at the top in most of the polls that have been published recently and it is undeniable that he has the support of the president. This scenario will hardly change. This is plan A AMLO.

In a difficult, but not impossible scenario in which the candidacy of Claudia Sheinbaum, Plan B is ready, the former Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezthe trusted man President Lopez Obradorand one of the two ‘corcholatas’ that guarantee loyalty.

By the way, those attending the dinner in Culiacán with Adán Augusto López told us that they were surprised by the great personality of the former Secretary of the Interior, that behind that serious image, there is a politician who listens and obviously has political stature. So there were good signs.

The second of the surveys, the ex-chancellor Marcelo Ebrard He already shows despair, one day he offers a secretary to the son of President López Obrador and another, he sends signals that if there is no clarity in the result of the survey, he will not accept the results, obviously pretending that he will break. Honestly, we don’t see him in the mood to AMLO.

Who could be left with nothing or very little, is the ex-coordinator of the senators of Brunette, Ricardo Monreal, any scenario of triumph in the internal to the presidency is far away, they will not give him the second, which is the coordination of the Senate bench. In addition, the relationship with the president is still cold Lopez Obrador.

For Ricardo Monreal The only positive scenario that we see for him is that he coordinated the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies and it is not clear. What Clara is, is that she would be Brugada, the candidate for Head of Government of Mexico City, a position that would not even be remotely given to the licensed senator, even if it is the consolation prize that she asks for.

It is evident that the candidates of the allied parties Gerardo Fernandez Norona of the PT and Manuel Velasco del Verde are in the competition as a mere formality, to say that they were taken into account. Of course, they will surely give them something, we believe that, in the cabinet, it could be a secretary or coordinating the benches of their parties in the Senate or San Lázaro.

As long as they are “Claudias” or “Adánes”, the internal competition continues and it will be until next September 6 when it is revealed who will coordinate the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation and since electoral times allow it, will assume the candidacy for the presidency for Morena, PT and Verde, so be very attentive.

Political Memory. “Disappointment walks smiling behind enthusiasm”: Germaine de Staël.

@HectorPonce99

In case you didn’t read it: