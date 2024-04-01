During the start of Margarita González Saravia's campaign for the governorship of Morelos, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the coalition Let's keep making historyhighlighted the need to ensure the victory of Plan C at the state level to achieve security in the entity.

Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of obtaining a majority in the local Congress to remove the current prosecutor, Uriel Carmona, whom he accused of being responsible for the insecurity in Morelos.

He emphasized collaboration with González Saravia and the coalition to achieve this objective and work together for the security of the state.

The candidate called to vote for the Let's Keep Making History coalition in the elections, underscoring the importance of consolidating social programs that benefit those who need it most.

He criticized the opposition for seeking to return to the past of corruption and privilegescontrasting it with the conviction of the Fourth Transformation in guaranteeing social programs.

During her speech, Sheinbaum stressed the importance of substantive equality for women and the historic role they are playing in national politics. She affirmed that her government will continue to open doors to fundamental rights, such as health, education and housing.

For her part, Margarita González Saravia presented some of her proposals to transform Morelos, highlighting the importance of implementing a new security strategy and the restructuring of the State Prosecutor's Office as a priority.

The event was attended by various political leaders and coalition candidates, who supported the proposals of Sheinbaum and González Saravia for the future of Morelos.

Sheinbaum Strengthens Support in Oaxaca, Morelos and Puebla

In her fifth week of campaigning towards the June 2 elections, Claudia Sheinbaum consolidated her presence and support in three key states: Oaxaca, Morelos and Puebla.

In Oaxaca, Sheinbaum was received by a crowd of 54 thousand people from the municipalities of Puerto Escondido, Santa María Huatulco, Tlacolula de Matamoros and Miahuatlán de Porfirio Díaz.

In this meeting, they expressed their desire to continue with the Fourth Transformation (4T) and highlighted the importance of having a woman committed to the needs of the people.

During his speech in Cuernavaca, Sheinbaum highlighted the need to vote for Plan C on June 2, emphasizing the importance of working on the specific needs of each entity, such as security in Morelos.

At the campaign event for Alejandro Armenta Mier, candidate for governor of Puebla, Sheinbaum gathered 11 thousand people in the municipality of Izúcar de Matamoros.

In his speech, he called to close the doors to the opposition and denounced the illegal use of the logo of the National Electoral Institute (INE) by his adversaries.

“They are so desperate that they made some billboards, spectacular ones that have the signature of the INE, —made by them—, which say: 'Social programs cannot be removed.' Well, people no longer believe them,” said Sheinbaum, referring to the public's distrust of the opposition.

At each of these events, Sheinbaum was received with expressions of support and affection, reaffirming her commitment to the 4T and strengthening her position in these key states ahead of the June elections.