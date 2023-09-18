Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, presidential candidate of the 4T, began her national tour this Sunday in Morelia, Michocán, with a significant event by leading the signing of the first “Unity Agreement for Transformation.”

This agreement was signed by national and state leaders of Morena, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), along with 27 youth and civil society representatives.

In this event, Sheinbaum, current national coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation, highlighted the importance of unity, emphasizing that the essence of this is to work together with the people of Mexico to continue transforming the country.

The former head of Government of Mexico City emphasized the defense of the achievements achieved by the governments of the 4T, such as the pension for older adults, scholarships for young people and the Sembrando Vida program, among others, as well as the need to continue moving towards a better future for all Mexicans.

He emphasized the importance of closing the way to the opposition that governed in the past with privileges and corruption, and stressed that the Fourth Transformation represents honesty, equality, inclusion and truth, in contrast to corruption, inequality and discrimination. that characterized previous governments.

“They on the other side represent corruption, we in the Transformation represent honesty, trustworthiness; they represent privileges, we represent the rights of the people of Mexico; they represent fraud and we represent democracy; they represent inequality and we represent equality; they represent discrimination, we represent inclusion.

“They represent lies, hypocrisy, we represent the truth; They represent hate, and as President López Obrador said in the Cry of Independence: we represent the love of the people of Mexico, they represent the past; us the present and the future; “They represent hate, we continue to represent the hope of the people of Mexico,” she said.

We are calling on many Mexican men and women who have not entered the transformation process, the UNAM scientist added.

The event was also attended by Mario Delgado, who read a fragment of the “Unity Agreement for Transformation.”

During the signing of the agreement, The importance of Claudia Sheinbaum as a left-wing leader was highlighted and its role in the continuation of the Fourth Transformation.

State leaders of Morena, the PT and the PVEM, as well as representatives of various organizations and sectors of civil society, reiterated their call for unity to advance the transformation of the country.

It was emphasized that the Fourth Transformation is an inclusive project that seeks the participation of all Mexicans, regardless of their political affiliation, religion or social class.

This event marked the beginning of Claudia Sheinbaum’s national tour as National Coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation, with the aim of strengthening unity and commitment to the principles of the 4T throughout the country.

