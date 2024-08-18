“It was a long night,” laments Leopoldo López (Caracas, 1971) and apologizes for arriving late to the meeting. A few hours earlier, María Oropeza, regional coordinator of María Corina Machado’s party, was kidnapped, while the opposition political leaders, from hiding, outwitted their hunters in the raid that Nicolás Maduro launched on July 28, after being defeated at the polls (according to the minutes presented by the opposition).

López follows the events in Caracas from the Spanish capital, where he has resided since 2020. He studied Political Science at Harvard, held various positions at PDVSA and was a professor at the Andrés Bello Catholic University.

From exile, he is a forceful political voice of the opposition, while its leaders, Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado, remain in hiding: “You cannot replace a voice from within with a voice from outside. But today, since the elections, In exile we are assuming greater responsibility for leadership in organizational matters and we are the voice that denounces what cannot be said in Venezuela,” he says.

López founded Voluntad Popular (VP) in 2004, a force with which he assumed the role of mayor of the municipality of Chacao and which he led until 2008. His management was supported by a large part of the citizenry and When he wanted to run as a candidate for mayor of Caracas, he was disqualified by Hugo Chávez, a sanction that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights declared unconstitutional.

At the beginning of 2014, there was a wave of protests led by students, demanding Maduro’s resignation in a country mired in chaos due to insecurity, inflation and shortages of basic products. Machado and López himself marched in them. On February 12, an arrest warrant was issued against him, accused of being a terrorist, and went into hiding for a few days until he presented himself to the authorities.

López was imprisoned for seven years. First in Ramo Verde prison –at the beginning of his captivity–, then he was placed under house arrest and finally He was granted asylum in the Spanish embassy, ​​until he managed to escape, via Colombia, during the pandemic.

How does the opposition work from exile?

We are experiencing a very delicate situation, a brutal repression. More than two thousand people have been arrested. From my organization, the most persecuted by the dictatorship since 2014, Freddy Superlano, who leads VP in Venezuela, and Roland Carreño, who has already been imprisoned for three years, have been kidnapped. Superlano is supposedly in the Helicoide torture center, but we do not have any further information. Our day-to-day life is to assume responsibilities in exile to continue with the organization within Venezuela. I believe that this is one of the worst dictatorships that Latin America has ever experienced: forced disappearances, dozens of mothers wandering through prisons in search of their relatives. They want to impose panic, but the will for change and the fight for freedom remains intact.

Is Comando Venezuela, the opposition union, stronger today than in the past? Juan Guaidó, who ran for president in 2018 and was “interim president,” lives in the United States. Have you communicated with him?

There has been an incorrect view when talking about the disunity of the opposition in Venezuela. Although there are differences, in critical moments we have always been united. There are many of us. All of us who were imprisoned or are in exile, not only in Spain, like Guaidó, are contributing and providing a support function. I have not been able to participate in elections since 2004. For practically my entire career I have supported another person so that he can be a candidate.

Venezuela receives all kinds of support to keep its repressive structure well-oiled. But this is not an isolated event: Venezuela is now at the centre of a global tension that is increasingly evident between autocracy and democracy.

Why was this election different? Has the economic crisis alone undermined the bond between Maduro and society?

Maduro has been in power for more than ten years and the only thing he can show is the destruction of the country. There are houses without water, hospitals without doctors or nurses, those who have jobs receive 5 or 7 dollars a month. The country is collapsing. In Venezuela there is a “enough is enough.” Today, evidently, the majority is larger than in 2015, when we won two thirds of the National Assembly with 56% of the votes, because 5 million Venezuelans who are outside were unable to vote. Neither Maduro nor Chavismo have popular support. That narrative that was imposed for years, where Chavez and Maduro supposedly represented the will of the poorest, is totally false. That has been eradicated at the root. The country has poverty levels only comparable to Haiti. The poorest places are those that voted for Edmundo Gonzalez and those who went out on the 29th to protest and tear down Chavez’s statues.

Maduro’s strength and persistence in power are therefore fundamentally driven from abroad.

There is a misconception that Maduro is isolated; he is part of a very powerful international network that immediately came out to support the results of the fraud: China, Cuba, Russia, Nicaragua, Iran, Eritrea, North Korea. These are powerful and autocratic countries, where there are massive violations of human rights. China has historically financed Chavez and Maduro. From Russia, the collaboration structure comes from kleptocratic networks, from organized crime in businesses linked to gold, smuggling, and oil. There is a presence of Hezbollah in Venezuela. When we announced it, they told us that we were exaggerating. Venezuela receives all kinds of support to keep its repressive structure well-oiled. But it is not an isolated event: Venezuela today is at the center of a global tension that is increasingly evident between autocracy and democracy.

How significant is the weight of international pressure against Maduro? Will the foreign ministers of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico meet to negotiate with Urrutia and the regime?

It is very important, but María Corina and Edmundo continue to lead. People have taken to the streets and will continue to take to the streets. What we are asking for is that the results be recognized and we are asking the international community to be determined. Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are questioning the results presented by Maduro and are asking for elements to support those results. They are seeking a negotiation that will allow them to build a transition to January 10, the date of taking power.

In a few months there will be elections in the United States. Will the victory of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris change the situation in Venezuela?

Support for democracy in Venezuela goes beyond the political and ideological polarization of any country, beyond the two-party system. We trust in the support of any democratic party that believes in free elections and respect for human rights. The fight for freedom in Venezuela must continue. I make a special call for our fight not to be an ideological issue, for democrats in the region to put themselves above any ideological lens. The United States and the European bloc should evaluate what they will do with the sanctions against Venezuela that have been lifted.

I was imprisoned for seven years and lived in a military prison. I can testify that personal sanctions have an impact on torturers, who feel anonymous until they are named and surnamed.

You have expressed skepticism about lifting these sanctions.

In the context of the Barbados Accords (2023), sanctions were lifted in Venezuela against the oil, financial and gold sectors on the condition that Maduro complied with free and transparent elections. But the reimposition of sanctions must be evaluated. The line of money that enters Venezuela every day and that finances Maduro’s repressive apparatus comes from the sale of oil to the Chevron company in the United States. I also believe that individual sanctions should be imposed on those who carried out the fraud and those who are in the chain of command of human rights violations. I was imprisoned for seven years and lived in a military prison. I can testify that personal sanctions have an impact on torturers, who feel anonymous until they are singled out by name and surname.

How did you receive Pope Francis’s words via X, which sounded weak in their criticism of Maduro and the regime?

It is an additional voice of alert to what is happening in Venezuela. It is important, but in Venezuela the most powerful voice does not come from outside, it comes from the pulpits. We have seen priests and archbishops speaking of truth and democratic respect. The ecclesiastical leadership has taken very courageous positions. The voice of the Church that must be heard at this time is that of the priests and archbishops who are in contact with their parishioners. I would hope that this same tone and sense of urgency is replicated in the Vatican. I was in prison, and during this time what sustains you is knowing that you are accompanied, that the cause is recognized as just, that it is recognized that one is on the side of truth and that the sacrifice makes sense.

Would you prefer Maduro to be imprisoned or to leave Venezuela?

I just want Maduro to leave power and for a transition to democracy to begin under conditions that will be built day by day.

Some versions say that the Army has leaders who oppose Maduro. How strong is Maduro at the top and in the middle ranks of the military?

Last week, at the protests, we saw policemen taking off their uniforms and national guardsmen choosing not to repress. I am not a military man, but I lived in a military prison for four years and the guards and prisoners were military men. I can tell you what is obvious: the Venezuelan military are Venezuelan, like their children, their parents, their aspirations and their frustrations. There is an undercurrent there that is probably more controlled from the top down, but I think that there is deep discontent in the armed forces. Maduro can stay in power for a few days or months, but the situation is going to deteriorate.

Did you speak to the military inside the prison? What was that connection?

Every day. At first, when I arrived in prison, they sent me to a solitary confinement tower, and lieutenants, captains, majors passed through there, and they were all on the side of our struggle. I was able to stay in house arrest, thanks to the support of the military and the police. I managed to speak with the director of the Political Police, of the National Police, the lieutenant colonels in charge of the administrative buildings in the capital. They were all looking for an alternative to be built. That is why they released me in April 2019 and I went to house arrest. That day, many military personnel joined a popular protest, but unfortunately things did not go as we expected. I then went to the Spanish embassy, ​​where I was kept for a year and a half. That put the embassy under siege. I was able to escape in 2020.

LAURA VENTURA

For THE NATION (ARGENTINA) – GDA

Madrid