In Montreal, Canada, protesters demolished a monument to the country’s first prime minister, John McDonald, from a pedestal, the TV channel reports. CBC…

It is noted that this happened after the end of the action against racism, the participants of which also demanded to stop funding the police.

The statue was installed in one of the local parks. The protesters tied a rope to it and knocked it off the pedestal. The head fell off at the monument.

The head of the city, Valerie Plant, called the incident an act of vandalism and promised that law enforcement officers would start an investigation.

We will remind, in June in the Canadian city of Kingston, protesters demanded that the authorities demolish the monument to John MacDonald. According to the demonstrators, MacDonald was “the architect of the genocide of the native population of Canada.” Kingston City Hall refused to demolish the statue.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of the American city of Chicago decided to dismantle the statue of the navigator Christopher Columbus in order to avoid a wave of protests against racism.

Mass protests against racism began in the United States after the death of African American George Floyd, who died during his detention. The policeman used a chokehold on him. Later, waves of protests against racism swept around the world.