In Montreal, Canada on Thursday, January 28, a car driver was detained, who injured a police officer while trying to check his documents. This was reported by the TV channel CBC…

Initially, the police stated that the officer was shot at, but then the information changed.

“We now have information that there is a possibility that the officer was not injured by a firearm,” said Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Braban.

According to the TV channel, the incident occurred at 16:00 (00:00 Moscow time).

The identity check turned into a fight, Brabant said.

“There is information that I cannot disclose so as not to harm the investigation or the efforts of the police officers working here tonight,” he said.

The law enforcement officer was taken to hospital in serious condition. A large police operation was going on in the emergency area for about two hours, several streets were blocked. Other details have not yet been reported.

