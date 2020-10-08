The Domaine d’O in Montpellier offers spectators a real journey to the end of hell. Alpha kaba recounts three years in the life of a migrant considered a miracle. Alpha Kaba now lives in Bordeaux. In a book, he delivers his personal story in which he has chosen to bear witness to everything. So that no one can look away. A story adapted today for the theater by the director Julien Gauthier.

On the boards, it is the actor Djamil Mohamed who plays the young refugee. In the room, Alpha Kaba in person attends the last rehearsals. “Qhen I know that there are other people who are still slaves in Libya, I still don’t feel free “, he declares, discovering his story on the stage of the Domaine d’O.

It was at the age of 25 that Alpha Kaba was forced to leave Guinea. After a radio broadcast, he receives death threats. From Guinea to Algeria, Alpha Kaba’s flight stops abruptly in Libya, where the young journalist becomes a slave to a militia for two years. During his exile, the young man lived through fear, the hell of the prison, the mistreatment of the Libyan militiamen who sell him as a slave. He then experiences fear and panic on a makeshift boat and its near-shipwreck near the Aquarius which saved him thanks to the NGO SOS Méditerranée.

Arrived in France, Alpha Kaba meets Clément Pouré, independent journalist, with whom he transformed his memories in his story Militia slave (Editions Fayard). A truth text that touched the director Julien Gauthier. “He survived in the slave camp thanks to his status as a journalist which allowed him to dissociate himself from the ordeal he was going through in order to survive. Telling his story is the motivation that gave him the strength to survive and me my job was to tell stories, so the show is continuity “, explains the director.

“Alpha Kaba” at the domain of O in Montpellier until October 9, 2020 then on tour in France