Guillermo Ochoa is always a name that generates noise in Mexican football. The goalkeeper is the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in the history of our country at the club level. On the other hand, he is among the 10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets at the national team level. for what was done with El Tri.
For better or worse, the veteran today with the Salernitana always gives something to talk about and everything indicates that in the face of the approaching market, he will not be the exception.
In the last few hours it has been reported that one of the two Monterrey teams has had approaches with the agency that manages Guillermo to explore the options for the goalkeeper to return to the Liga MX next market, although there is no certainty of Whether it is the Tigres de la UANL seeking to put an end to the era of Nahuel Guzmán or the Rayados looking for a replacement for the always-criticized Nadie Andrada.
In 90min we can tell you that the most viable thing is that Monterrey is the club that is looking for Ochoa. First, Tigres has enormous respect for Nahuel Guzmán and no one will take his place until he decides to retire.
Furthermore, and very importantly, Andrada ends his contract at the end of this tournament and no one within the Rayados has offered him to continue on the team, at least not until today. To this it is worth adding that Ochoa coincided in Coapa with the coach of the Regios, Fernando Ortiz, with whom he was untouchable and captain.
