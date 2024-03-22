Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena's presidential candidate, proposed the creation of “development poles” in Mexico to respond to the global phenomenon of company relocation, known as nearshoring, during an event organized by the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Monterrey (Canaco).

In this “Business Dialogue”, Sheinbaum pointed out the importance of planning regional development based on the specific vocations and resources of each area.

This strategy includes the promotion of ten regions in sectors such as agro-industrial, medical, energy, tourism, chemical, petrochemical and technological.

In addition, he highlighted the need for investment in infrastructure, housing, education and health in these regions.

During his speech, Sheinbaum also highlighted her achievements as Head of Government of Mexico City and his plans for the country, although he did not directly address many of the concerns expressed by businessmen.

He advocated for an energy generation policy where the government maintains 54% of the market, establishing clear rules for self-generation and cogeneration in the private sector.

Regarding social division and polarization in Mexico, the candidate stated that, despite perceptions, the Most important economic decisions have been made by consensus.

In the question and answer segment, he did not specifically detail which current policies he would maintain, change or eliminate, leaving some topics without a direct answer to the business owners present.