June Newton died on Friday at the age of 97 in her home town of Monte Carlo. This was announced by the Helmut Newton Foundation. One mourns the loss of a generous person and a photographer of international renown, it said in the message.

Newton, who was born June Browne in Melbourne, Australia in 1923, had made a name for herself as a photographer under the pseudonym Alice Springs since the 1970s. In 1947 she met Helmut Newton in her hometown of Melbourne. The native German, son of a Jewish family, had fled the Nazis and set up a photo studio in Australia. The couple married in 1948 and shortly afterwards moved to Europe, first to London and then to Paris in 1961.

June Newton had started her career as an actress and even received a critical award for her theater roles in Australia, but in Paris she was unable to continue her work because of the language barrier. Instead, she began to pick up the camera herself. In addition to advertising campaigns, she soon photographed covers and editorials for French fashion magazines such as “Elle”, “Vogue”, “Marie Clairee” and “Nova”. Actors and directors such as Nicole Kidman, Audrey Hepburn and Billy Wilder were staged for their portraits. But fashion icons like Yves Saint Laurent also posed in front of their cameras. In addition to portraits, she captured street scenes in Los Angeles in a series that showed the punk and hip hop scenes of the eighties.



Famous as Alice Springs: Portrait shots of the photographer in the Berlin Museum of Photography in 2016

:



Image: Picture Alliance





Since 1976 she has been the art director responsible for her husband’s books and exhibition catalogs. Two years later she showed her own photographs in a first solo exhibition in Amsterdam, and many more were to follow, including most recently in Milan (2012) and Paris (2015). After the death of her husband in Los Angeles in 2004, June Newton took care of the transfer of the joint photography work to the Helmut Newton Foundation.