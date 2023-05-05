An outrage to the figure of Anne Frank on the occasion of the celebrations of the Napoli championship. A shocking banner appeared in Mondragone, a town in the province of Caserta. The photo of Anne Frank with the Napoli shirt and a banner, black painted letters and “littorio” font to compose the inscription: “You are Neapolitan, we are not!”. The sign appeared last night, as an absurd response to another that supporters of the Neapolitan faith had placed a few hours earlier: “Mondragone all blue – Get over it”.

On the banner that offends the memory of the Dutch Jewish girl, deported by the Nazis and died of starvation in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, the unknown authors have also placed an image of Anne Frank herself. The mayor of Mondragone Francesco Lavanga spoke of an “ignoble gesture by inconsiderate people” who tarnished “yesterday’s stupendous and orderly party for Napoli’s mathematical victory of the Serie A football championship”. Lavanga stigmatized the use “of the face of Anne Frank, a victim of Nazi barbarism during the Second World War, in order to mock, in an absurd and contemptible way, the Neapolitan fans. This senseless gesture must be condemned without ifs and buts”.

The Digos agents of the Caserta Police Headquarters are investigating the episode. The mayor asks “anyone who can provide useful information for identifying those responsible, to communicate them to the police. Let’s show that we are a responsible and above all civil community. I, as Mayor, apologize to the victims of the Holocaust and to all fans. Mondragone is not this, it is something else”. The banner that appeared in Piazza Mario Liberato Conte was removed as soon as some photos appeared on social media.