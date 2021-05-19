Sunny day in Monaco, the press has returned to the paddock for all intents and purposes and casual conversations with team personnel multiply, as long as the pandemic allows. From the asphalt of Monte CarloFerrari’s optimism is breathed before a grand prize that, they hope, should bring them closer to the best. AS chatted with his two pilots, cautious but aware that a good weekend at the most famous grand prix on the calendar can ease the 2021 campaign.

“Can I beat Leclerc and win? It is normal that there is a win, no one has more desire than me, I am the one who wants a podium or to make a good qualification. It will be an interesting weekend for me, that It will give me a good indication of where I am with the Ferrari and it will help me to understand my level of confidence with the car “, assures Sainz, who does not want to think about scoring. Or not only: “The points are sure to be an objective. But I want more than points here. The good thing is that I know how to go fast in Monaco, I know the tricks and I have always been fast here. I still need to know what confidence I will find in the Ferrari to go fast. “

“If Ferrari is closer it is relative. Four tenths from here are seven in Barcelona, ​​because the circuit is shorter, but the percentage is the same. We have a good chance this weekend to get it right, but the car is so different from Barcelona that we don’t know how the changes can affect it, “says the man from Madrid, who is coming from sixth place in Barcelona.

There was fourth Leclerc, who started from the second row in three of four races this year. That, in the Principality, is enough to fight for the podium. “If it was possible in other races, why not here? Everything is possible in Monaco, anyone can make mistakes and it is more unpredictable. If we take all of this into account, there is potential for a good opportunity here. Although if everyone does their job, fifth place is the best result we can aspire to. If we arrive just behind Mercedes and Red Bull, we will have already done a job, “says the Monegasque, who runs at home.