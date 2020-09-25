The New National Museum of Monaco (NMNM) recounts the work of the Spanish artist through a rich collection of paintings and sculptures. The exhibition is visible until October 25.

When he retraces the history of a painting, his hands mimic an imaginary brushstroke. Joan Punyet Miró is a show in itself. The grandson of the painter Miró imagined the exhibition dedicated to the Spanish artist and visible at the New National Museum of Monaco until October 25.

Joan Punyet Miró, long hair and tailor-made costume, speaks passionately about his grandfather, whom he worked with for fifteen years in Mallorca. He tells how at night, in his studio, Miró conceived with his hands what he had seen in the light of day with his eyes. He also describes the master’s brushstroke, which could let three drops of black paint sweat under a straight line to give a soul to a painting.

The exhibition Miró, painting to the challenge explore through more than 60 works the creative approach of the Spanish genius, both painter and sculptor, who throughout his life as an artist refused to enter a box. There are the surrealist paintings, which hint at the rebellion and a strong sensitivity of the Spanish artist to the political and social events that surround him in his life, including the Second World War. “The surrealist part is the dreamlike part of the fantastic world, of the dream world”exclaims fiercely behind his navy blue Joan Puny and Miró mask. Way Back to the future, we then imagine a work both strange and disturbing that the Spanish artist could have created to depict the coronavirus pandemic which is shaking our modern world and forcing us to go out with our faces covered.

The small town of Mont-roig in the Baix Camp region of Catalonia was a counterpoint to the intellectual effervescence of his lifeNew National Museum of Monaco

Through the exhibition, we also trace the life of Joan Miró, born in Barcelona in 1893. The artist, among the most influential of the twentieth century, then lived in Mont-roig in Catalonia, in Paris, Mallorca , New York and even in Japan. “The small town of Mont-roig in the Baix Camp region of Catalonia was a counterpoint to the intellectual effervescence of his life with surrealist poets in 1920s Paris, and to the stimulating discovery of abstract expressionism in New York in the 1940s “, tells the story of the New National Museum of Monaco.

The Monegasque exhibition finally returns to a less well-known aspect of the life of Joan Miró and which connects it to the Côte-d’Azur. In the early 1930s, the Catalan genius collaborated with the Monte-Carlo Russian Ballet Company. Miró is responsible in particular for the creation of costumes and sets for Child games.

During this period, he befriended the Russian librettist Boris Kochno, artistic director of the Monte-Carlo Russian Ballets, who offered Miró this foray into the world of dance. The New Museum of Monaco holds correspondence between the two men in which the Spanish painter recounts his pleasure in being able to participate in the production of a ballet. A beautiful story which gives a real local dimension to the exhibition Miró, painting to the challenge.