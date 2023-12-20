Opposition leader Shor called on Moldova to return the Russian sales market

Moldova needs to return the Russian sales market and consider the advantages of joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), said Moldovan politician and businessman Ilan Shor. Writes about this RIA News.

According to him, Chisinau should analyze the benefits of joining the eastern economic bloc. In addition, the politician wants Moldova to return the Russian sales market. “It is this idea that can be a lifeline for the country. And today the moment has come to think about this, because this organization will provide important economic guarantees and improvements for the Moldovan people,” Shor urged.

According to the businessman, joining the EAEU will make it possible to purchase cheap gas, open new jobs, support agriculture, and replenish the budget.

Earlier, the parliament of Moldova adopted a national security strategy, where Russia was named the main threat to the republic.