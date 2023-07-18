Moldovan Foreign Ministry: it is necessary to intensify dialogue with NATO to ensure the country’s security

Moldova needs to intensify political dialogue and practical cooperation with NATO to strengthen defense. This was stated by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Ruslan Bolbochan, writes TASS.

According to him, Chisinau is interested in making the most of the opportunities provided by NATO to the partner states within the framework of various cooperation programs and instruments. Bolbochan recalled that at the summit of the alliance, which was held on July 11-12 in Vilnius, “the leaders of the NATO countries made it clear that they do not recognize new borders on the European continent, and the decisions approved at the summit brought Ukraine closer to achieving the goal of joining the alliance.”

The official added that the decisions of the summit are extremely important for Moldova and directly affect security in the region.

According to the Constitution of Moldova, the country is neutral. However, President Maia Sandu and other representatives of the authorities have repeatedly spoken about the possible entry of the republic into NATO. For example, in April 2023, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry explained the rapprochement with the alliance by the need to strengthen the security of the state and promote regional security.