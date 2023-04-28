Moldovan Prime Minister Recean said that the authorities will not allow President Putin to enter the country

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that the country’s authorities will refuse entry into the country to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His words lead RIA News.

Thus, the head of government answered the journalist’s question whether the Russian leader would be able to enter Moldova. He categorically stated, “No.”

Recean added that Chisinau would not tolerate interference in domestic politics by Russian representatives, stressing that none of those who should not have entered the territory of the state did not get there.

The prime minister added that it is not only about politicians and officials, but also about cultural figures who participate in election campaigns in Moldova. As an example, he cited the singer Philip Kirkorov.

Earlier, Rechan announced that the Moldovan authorities had a long list of Russians who were banned from entering the republic, but so far it has not been published. He specified that Russian officials were in it.