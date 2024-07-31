Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Service conducts searches in parliament

In Moldova, special forces, the Information and Security Service (SIS) and the prosecutor’s office are conducting searches in the office of the head of the legal department of the parliament, Ion Creanga. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Sputnik-Moldova”.

SIS spokesperson Daniela Mýnzat said that procedural actions are currently being carried out on the criminal case under the supervision of prosecutors from the Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Crime and Special Cases. She also said that she would return with more detailed information during the day.

Iona Creanga is a member of parliament from Moldova’s ruling party PAS. Today, the parliament met for the last meeting of the spring-summer session.

Earlier, a criminal case was reopened in Moldova against the former Prosecutor General who decided to become president. The prosecutor’s office specified that the defendants in the case are also two employees of the prosecutor’s office who were accused of involvement in the illegal release of banker Vyacheslav Platon.