The candidate from the Action and Solidarity party of the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is withdrawn from the parliamentary elections due to a drug scandal. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

Natalya Albot is the eighth number in the party’s list. She stated that she did not want to harm the political force and her comrade-in-arms. “That is why I am leaving the list,” said a Moldovan journalist who wanted to be elected to the parliament.

Earlier, local media wrote that in 2017 Albot was detained at the Chisinau airport with marijuana. She herself assures that the drug was in a pack of cigarettes, which she accidentally took in a cafe.

On May 14, the Action and Solidarity Party presented a list of candidates for deputy. It includes the leader of the political force Igor Grosu, former candidate for prime minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, general secretary of the presidential administration Andrei Spinu, presidential adviser on interethnic relations Natalia Davidovich and others.

Early parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for July 11.