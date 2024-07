Nine months after escaping during a guarded exit, a convicted murderer from Bruchsal correctional facility near Karlsruhe has been caught. The man was caught by investigators in the south-eastern European Republic of Moldova, confirmed the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Justice. A coordinated operation in the capital Chisinau was successful. The “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” and the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” had previously reported.