The electricity supplier said that about 2 thousand residents of Moldova were left without electricity

In Moldova, about 2 thousand people were left without electricity due to a large-scale failure and weather conditions. About it reported electricity supplier Premier Energy Distribution.

As of 9:30 Moscow time, more than 10,000 people were left without electricity, but 8,000 consumers were connected during the day.

According to Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, many settlements in the country were left without electricity. He linked this to the shelling in Ukraine.

Chisinau Mayor Ivan Cheban said that the lack of water and electricity, even for a short time, could be a disaster for the city.