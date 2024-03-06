Everything controlled seems to be in Mocorito Now that the dry season is approaching with its effects, according to the manager of the Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of Mocorito, Héctor Prado Ibarra, are already prepared to face a possible drinking water crisis with the support of the Ceapas pipes and the wells that have been built in the communities. Prado Ibarra recalled that last year at this point they were already sectorizing the vital liquid in the colonies, however, he assured that this year everything is under control and work will be done so that Mocorito and their unions have a supply of drinking water during this season.

The work on the traffic light at the northern exit of Guamúchil was so long awaited and requested, and a few days after it was put into operation, more than 60 percent of motorists have not respected it. This means that not only are there cases of units that do not stop, but they also drive at excess speed, in the opposite direction and make U-turns, when this is not permitted. A very good job of Public Safety and Municipal Transit of Salvador Alvarado, by Sergio Lagunes Inclán, together with the National Guard, because Roads and Transportation, headed by Hugo Félix, has already detected the problem, which, as it is said, is an imminent risk for motorists, who comfortably continue circulating without respecting the traffic light, Therefore, all that remains is for the authorities to take a heavy hand with the population and apply the corresponding punishments for these offenses.

Practically, firefighters in the Évora region are already trained in the subject of electric cars, and thus, cope with a service that they have to assist. However, the equipment to do so is expensive, from personal protection to the tools to be used, and special vehicle pensions will also be required to be able to tow damaged vehicles. The big question here is: Are the mayors in the Évora region ready to support them? It will be necessary to see if María Elizalde, of Mocorito; César Mascareño, from Angostura, and Armando Camacho, from Salvador Alvarado, They are aware of the changes that are coming and if they will do any management for the Fire stations they have.

Due to the lack of moisture in the lands of Mocorito It is expected that there will be low productivity of the chickpeas that are already being threshed and delivered to the wineries.

The president of Municipal Peasant Committee #13, José Alfonso Acedo Sánchez said that the situation puts them in great trouble, because in addition to the low marketing prices, they do not cover the investment costs of the already low production.

