Three people died, a child was injured after cleaning the cellar with a sulfur checker in a house in Minusinsk in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This was reported on Sunday, July 2, in the Unified Dispatch Service (EDDS) of the city.

It is noted that the residents felt unwell after the end of the treatment.

“The ambulance arrived and stated the death of three adults (two men and one woman), a 14-year-old child was hospitalized,” the report cites. TASS.

Processing with a sulfur checker is done to get rid of harmful bacteria, mold, fungus, insects and other things in basements and greenhouses. The EDDS warned that such work requires caution.

On June 26, it was reported that four pensioners were poisoned by a chemical liquid in a private boarding house for the elderly and disabled in Yakutsk, one of them died. The prosecutor’s office of the republic announced an investigation into the incident. In addition, an assessment of catering and compliance with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological standards will be given.