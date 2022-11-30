An excess of carbon monoxide emissions by 1.8 times and suspended solids by 2.9 times was recorded in Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory. This was reported to Izvestia in Rospotrebnadzor.

Initially, local residents sounded the alarm: they did not let children go to school because of the fear of being sent by combustion products. The city plunges into a smoke screen from year to year with the onset of the heating season – residents still heat their homes with cheap, low-quality coal. Last winter, an excess of the concentration of carcinogens by 152 times was found in the air of Minusinsk, local residents told Izvestia.

From November 28 to December 1, Rospotrebnadzor officially announced the “black sky” mode in the city.

“The private sector – and only in Minusinsk it is more than 12 thousand private houses, plus neighboring cities – is heated with coal. Gas is not supplied to us, and people cannot switch to electric heating due to the lack of preferential tariffs. Although, it would seem, we have the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric power station nearby, ”said Tatyana, a local resident.

According to a local resident, the situation is complicated by the fact that Minusinsk is located in a lowland, there are no winds, all the smoke is in the city.

“A lot of people leave the city, especially if there are problems with the heart and lungs. Several of my friends have left, and I would have left too, but I can’t. It is impossible to open the window – a very strong smell of burning. Smog gets into the eyes, causes a sore throat. We just walk down the street in the smoke,” said Yevgenia Chetverugina, an eco-activist from the city.

