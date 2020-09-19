Protest actions that began after the end of the presidential elections in August do not cease in Belarus. On September 19, the “Brilliant March” takes place in Minsk. This is the same women’s march as last weekend, the only difference is that the members are wearing bright and shiny clothes. Earlier in Minsk, security forces harshly dispersed the participants in the March of Heroes.

They chant the traditional: “Lukashenka in the paddy wagon”, “Get out – you and your OMON.” The girls are holding white-red-white flags, reports TUT.BY…

According to Telegram-channel NEXTA, near the shopping center “Europe” in Minsk, the security forces tried to detain the biker, but the participants in the “Brilliant March” covered the guy with themselves so as not to allow the security officials to detain him.

Participants of the march marched in a column towards Bangalore Square. In total, about two thousand people gathered for the march.

Residents of the nearest houses came out to the balconies to greet the participants. Not all of them were happy to march. From the window of one of the skyscrapers, a stream of water rushed towards the column. Who poured it out is not clear.

It was planned that the dress code for this march would be sequins, but most of the women and girls came in jeans and sneakers that were comfortable for a long journey. Among the participants were several women wearing carnival masks.

In the late afternoon, at the women’s march in Minsk, detentions began. A 73-year-old activist got into the paddy wagon.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier in Belarus the authorities decided to take extreme measures in relation to the participants of street protests. Thus, a six-year-old son was taken to an orphanage from the activists of the “European Belarus” Alyona Lazarchik and Sergei Matskoyt.

197

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter