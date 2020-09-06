Unidentified masked individuals started to detain guests to a restaurant on Nemige Avenue within the heart of Minsk, the place one other protest motion in opposition to the outcomes of the August presidential elections is happening on September 6, the TUT.BY portal reviews.

“On Nemiga, masked males knock out home windows in a restaurant and detain individuals,” the channel’s correspondent reviews from the scene. He additionally cites a video of what’s occurring.

On the night of September 6, Belarusian legislation enforcement officers started to massively detain protesters who took to the streets of the nation’s cities. In complete, a number of hundred individuals have been detained for the time being.

Essentially the most formidable motion takes place in Minsk. Through the day, armored automobiles and law enforcement officials have been pulled to the place of its holding.

Presidential elections have been held in Belarus on August 9. In line with official knowledge, the present head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, gained them with over 80 % of the vote. Nonetheless, the opposition, which nominated a single candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, didn’t agree with this model and since then has recurrently held protests.