The Belarusian Foreign Ministry considers the resolution of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in the republic to be the next stage of “persecution” by the European Union, reports RIA News, referring to the press service of the department.

“We regard the resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council today as the next stage in the campaign of persecution of Belarus by the EU – now using the authority of a universal international organization, with the tacit consent of a part of the world community,” the Minsk officials said.

The resolution adopted by the UN Council calls on the head of the country Alexander Lukashenko to start a dialogue with the opposition. The document was presented by Germany on behalf of the European Union. It was supported by 23 countries, two members of the UN Council voted against, the remaining 22 countries abstained.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic emphasized that the Belarusian people will be able to come to a common vision of their future without external interference.

We will remind, earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei stated that the country may reconsider its participation in international organizations if sanctions are imposed.