Protests against falsification of voting results in the presidential elections in August continue in Belarus. So, on September 27, an unknown couple in Minsk staged a cheerful performance: the girl changed into President Alexander Lukashenko and walked her man on a leash, who dressed like a “riot policeman”.

The video of the spectacle was leaked.

As reported by “FACTS”, a day earlier on September 26 in Minsk riot police struggled to disrupt the rehearsal of the “people’s inauguration” of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Many participants in the women’s march were detained. They also detained Euroradio journalist Yulia Motuzova and Belsat journalist Maria Hryts. Among the media that came to cover the action at that time, there were also employees of Russia Today, but they were shouted “Suitcase-station-Russia”.

