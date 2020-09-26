In Minsk, law enforcement officers detained participants in an unauthorized “free run”. Tut.by informs about it in its Telegram-channel.

The race was charitable, the funds were supposed to be donated “to funds that help protesters.” It was attended by 35 people.

From the very beginning of the event, a minibus with law enforcement officers followed a small column of runners. Several participants were caught up and detained as part of the administrative process – for participating in an unauthorized event.

On Sunday, September 27, the opposition plans to hold a popular inauguration of the former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in different cities of Belarus. The politician supported the initiative and thanked the Belarusians for their trust. “After all, you are marrying yourself, your people and the new Belarus. Together we can achieve our goal: new fair elections. And as a result – an official, legal inauguration, ”said Tikhanovskaya.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal crackdown on demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act according to the manuals of color revolutions, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. The opposition is accused of attempting a coup d’etat.