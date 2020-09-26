Protests against falsification of the voting results in the presidential elections in August 2020 continue in Belarus. On September 26, participants of the women’s march gathered in the center of Minsk, but from the beginning of the rally, the security forces began to disperse and detain them.

Most of the arrests took place at the Komarovsky market, where women gathered before the rally. Today’s action was collected as a “rehearsal of the people’s inauguration” by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The main column goes along Independence Avenue, where people from other parts of the city flock. Meanwhile, in different districts of the capital of Belarus, unmarked security forces and unidentified men in civilian clothes grab the protesters and bystanders, reports tut.by…

They detained and then released the journalist of “Euroradio” Yulia Motuzova and the journalist of Belsat Maria Hryts. Among the media that came to cover the action, there are also employees of Russia Today, they shout “Suitcase-station-Russia”.

Caution! Some videos contain profanity!

As “FACTS” wrote, a women’s “Brilliant March” was held in Belarus last Saturday. This time the women wore bright and shiny clothes. Later, the security forces also dispersed that march and carried out mass arrests.

