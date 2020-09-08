For twenty-four hours nothing has been heard about one of many leaders of the opposition in Belarus, Maria Kolesnikova – unidentified individuals kidnapped her on the morning of September 7 within the very middle of Minsk. Regardless of the assurances of the Belarusian safety officers, many residents of this nation admit that on this method the authorities cope with their opponents.

24 hours after the disappearance of the whereabouts of Maria Kolesnikova, who’s a member of the presidium of the coordination council of the opposition in Belarus. Within the presidential elections in Belarus in 2020, Kolesnikova was the coordinator of the headquarters of presidential candidate Viktor Babariko, who was detained in June this yr (he was denied registration as a candidate). Kolesnikova is 38 years outdated, she graduated from the Belarusian State Academy of Music with a level in flutist and conductor. For a while she lived in Germany, the place she discovered to play the baroque flute, and likewise organized academic occasions.

After the presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left the nation, it was Kolesnikova who truly united the native opposition round her. Tikhanovskaya referred to as the sudden disappearance of Kolesnikova “terror” and blamed the authorities.

It must be famous that along with Kolesnikova, the press secretary and govt secretary of the Opposition Coordination Council Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov have been additionally kidnapped. As of the morning of September 8, solely two out of seven members of the Coordination Council are at giant in Belarus – the author and Nobel laureate Svetlana Aleksievich, in addition to lawyer Maxim Znak. Each of them have been interrogated on the finish of August on the Investigative Committee of Belarus. The safety forces opened a prison case in reference to the creation of the Council. The remainder of the members of the Coordination Council of Belarus have been both taken overseas, or they themselves left Belarus after threats and ultimatums.

Picture: TUT.BY

As you recognize, on August 11 it turned identified that presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left Belarus. Her husband, blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, was arrested and never allowed to take part within the elections; as a substitute of Sergei, Svetlana took a spot within the presidential race. Regardless of Lukashenka’s confidence in his unconditional victory, tons of of 1000’s of Belarusians from everywhere in the nation rallied round Tikhanovskaya. For a month, they virtually exit to protest actions with no break.

The protest actions intensified after extreme beatings and illegal detentions that befell in Belarus instantly after the presidential elections. The CEC of Belarus introduced the outcomes, in response to which Lukashenka allegedly received the elections with a results of 80.1% of the vote, and Tikhanovskaya allegedly gained solely 10.1%. Because the members of the election commissions later admitted, they have been pressured to put in writing incorrect information within the protocol and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received in lots of polling stations.

18

Learn us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter