On Saturday, September 5, regulation enforcement officers detained about 30 individuals who took half in unauthorized protests in Minsk. Reported by RIA News close to the official consultant of the Municipal Division of Inside Affairs of the Minsk Metropolis Govt Committee Natalia Ganusevich.

Based on her, the detainees in the course of the protest actions held non-state symbols and shouted slogans.

Allow us to remind you that protest actions started all through Belarus on August 9 after the announcement of the outcomes of the presidential elections. Based on the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko received over 80% of the vote. The opposition doesn’t agree with these figures.