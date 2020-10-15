In Belarus, where the opposition threatened the authorities with a national strike, people with disabilities took part in a protest action.

As reported “BelaPAN”, in Minsk, about a hundred protesters – people with disabilities, including in wheelchairs, as well as their accompanying persons – went to the march. It is noted that among the protesters there is a young guy who was injured during the dispersal of the demonstration – doctors amputated his foot.

According to the newspaper, Belarusian law enforcement officers grabbed two people from the convoy and put them in a minibus. True, it is not clear who they are – people with disabilities or accompanying persons.

PHOTO: TUT.BY

PHOTO: TUT.BY

PHOTO: TUT.BY

PHOTO: TUT.BY

PHOTO: TUT.BY

Earlier it was reported that the workers of the Lufthansa Technik company refused to service the aircraft from Belarus. Information was spread among the workers that the airliner belonged to Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Illustrative image by klimkin from Pixabay.



217

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter