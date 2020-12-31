In the American city of Minneapolis, police shot a man for the first time since the assassination of George Floyd, whose death turned into massive protests throughout the country. This was announced on Thursday, December 31, by the TV channel. Fox News…

The shootout took place after police stopped a man suspected of committing a serious crime at a gas station.

Police chief Medaria Arradondo said at a press conference that the suspect fired first, and only then returned fire. The authorities said that no police officers were injured during the shootout. In addition, the woman who was in the car with the suspect was not injured.

After the shooting, over 100 protesters gathered in the area. Many of them insulted the police, threw snowballs at them and demanded additional information about the shooting.

Arradondo urged residents to calm down and promised to soon publish footage from a chest video recorder that the policeman had.

In late May, George Floyd died in intensive care in the city of Minneapolis after being detained by police officers who used force against him. During the arrest, he complained that he could not breathe. The death of a man caused massive protests and riots not only in the United States, but also in Europe.

Police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with negligent murder and taken into custody on May 31. He was held in a prison in Minnesota. He is due to appear in court on March 8, 2021.

Three police officers – Thomas Lane, Alexander Kuang and Tu Tao – were charged with aiding and abetting murder. The court set the bond for all detainees at $ 1 million.

After the incident, the Minneapolis authorities decided to reform the police in the city and cut the department’s budget.