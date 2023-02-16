Among the details he announced was an increase in the annual bonus for FIFA President Gianni Infantino by 620,000 Swiss francs ($673,000).

Infantino’s total base salary and bonus before tax was 3.6 million Swiss francs ($3.9 million), plus more expenses and benefits paid by FIFA.

According to the report, the federation has cash reserves amounting to $3.97 billion after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, compared to $1.6 billion until 2021.

Hospitality and ticket sales for the 2026 tournament in North America are expected to add billions to FIFA’s coffers.

During the Qatar World Cup, FIFA announced record revenues of nearly $ 7.6 billion for the tournament for the four years to 2022, which are mostly earned from the men’s World Cup.

“FIFA’s financial position remains exceptionally strong and sustainable, with a large cash base and adequate reserves,” the federation said in its report.

December’s expectations come that FIFA’s revenues will reach $11 billion over the next four years, as a result of using American football stadiums mostly for the 2026 World Cup, which will include 48 teams hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.