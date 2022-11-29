Canada presented a strategic plan for the Indo-Pacific that foresees the increase of its military presence in the region and hardens its position against China, a country that it describes as “an increasingly disruptive global player”.

The 26-page document, released on Sunday (27) by Canadian Chancellor Mélanie Joly, signals a tightening of Canada’s relations with China.

China hit back on Monday by criticizing Canadian officials, saying the plan was “riddled with ideological biases”.

The document ensures that China’s goal is to become the main power in the region through its economic influence, its diplomatic impact, its offensive military capabilities and its advanced technologies.

Canada considers that Beijing is making “large-scale” investments for the region and the rest of the world to adapt to its needs.

“China is oriented to shape the international order in a more permissive environment for interests and values ​​that are increasingly different from ours”, added the Canadian strategic plan.

The plan commits to spending about $370 million over the next five years to enhance military and intelligence cooperation with Ottawa’s allies in the region.

Senior Canadian officials who discussed the contents of the plan with reporters on Monday said it contains tools to deepen relations with Japan and South Korea in the North Pacific, a region they call “Canada’s neighbourhood”.

In addition to increasing its military presence in the Pacific, Canada has said it will strengthen its rules on foreign investment to protect Canadian intellectual property and prevent Chinese state-owned companies from controlling key raw materials.

The launch of the strategic roadmap for the Indo-Pacific comes as Sino-Canadian relations are at their lowest point in decades.

Ottawa and Beijing have exchanged criticism and retaliation since Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese national who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the Chinese technology company’s founder, at the request of the United States in December 2018.

After Meng’s arrest, China arrested two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, accusing them of spying.

Meng, Spavor and Kovrig regained their freedom in September 2021 following a three-way deal between Canada, the United States and China. But diplomatic relations between Canada and China never recovered.