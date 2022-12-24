The Milan theater announced plans to cancel the ballet “Rasputin” with Sergei Polunin due to threats

The Arcimboldi Theater in Milan has considered suspending the performances of the Rasputin ballet with the participation of a Russian dancer of Ukrainian origin Sergei Polunin due to threats received by the administration of the institution. About it informs Corriere della Sera with reference to the theater director Gianmario Longoni.

The theater administration announced plans to cancel performances on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). “Despite the belief in freedom of expression and artistic apathy, the theater management is working to suspend the reruns of the ballet Rasputin, announced in the program since December 2019,” the statement said.

As the newspaper notes, petitions appeared on the network demanding that Polunin not be allowed to stage. His performances were scheduled at the theater on January 28 and 29, 2023.

“We receive threats. Our employees receive threats. And if he [Полунин] will arrive, and then something will happen in the hall? It is annoying that this is happening under a pacifist pretext. They want not only peace, but also to silence those who do not think the same way as they do, ”Longoni said, expressing concern about possible incidents.

Earlier, the Italian theater La Scala explained the decision to open the season with Russian opera.