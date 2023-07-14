The feminist movement Not one less Milan claims the posting of posters near the nightclubs of Corso Como, next to the law firm of Porta Romana of the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa with the inscription “El violador eres tu”.

An identical poster also appeared at the Apophis club in via Merlo, the place where La Russa’s youngest son, Apache, allegedly met the girl who reported him for the sexual violence now being investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office.

“We want to oust La Russa from any public office – Non una di mano explains in a statement -. We want the family premises and the law firm on which their economic and political power is based to be closed, we want their money to be confiscated so that it can be donated to anti-violence centres”. The movement meets at 18.30 in Piazza 25 Aprile for a garrison and a flash mob with the watchword: “Let’s point the finger at the violadores!”