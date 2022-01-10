MILAN. “What should I do, stay home alone for months? When they point the gun to your head… ”. Luigi Bianchi, 55, spreads his arms dejectedly. “Ours is a state that does not respect the Constitution. Now we will go on a few years with this story, you will see if it is not true. I’m only here because they force me ”, Franca M. shakes her head visibly annoyed, in line with her son. Goodluck Imafidon, 26, a Nigerian rider in Italy since 2015, is also at his first dose: “I didn’t trust me, I wanted to see how it went. But now I have to get vaccinated because otherwise I can no longer enter the premises “. “How can I live in Milan if I can’t take public transport? I manage to manage the work with tampons but for transport it is impossible – complains Matteo, in the company of his girlfriend -. We are not completely No Vax, but it is one thing to make it compulsory for those over 50 years old and who risk getting seriously ill, another to force us too, who are 23 and 24 years old ”. “How do you do with work?” reaffirm Mauro and Michela. The “vaccine convicts” approach the white tent of the Scintille, the Milanese hub that holds the record of daily inoculations in Italy, looking around like fallen soldiers among the enemy ranks. Civil Protection volunteers try to ease the tension with a smile as they sort through traffic and invite people to wait their turn. Carraro expert, fluorescent yellow bib and alpine hat, speaks frankly: “Those at the first dose are always more. They clap a bit, but then they line up as good as everyone else. I come from Chioggia. Do you know what they say in my part? When the water touches your ass, if you learn to noare “. More prosaically, the effect of the new rules introduced by the government is also being recorded in these hours, rules that are putting a strain on the resistance of the most hardened No Vax: over 5 million people, including 2.1 million over 50s. From 10 January it is necessary to show a reinforced Green pass (vaccinated or cured) to enter bars, restaurants, hotels, swimming pools and to get on public transport; from 20 January it will also be used to go to the hairdresser or beautician. While from February 1st, the real vaccination obligation will start for those over 50 who, from February 15th, will have to show a reinforced Green pass even to go to work. “We have noticed the difference for a few days. Foreign citizens seem to have increased above all, you recognize them because they do everything with their mobile phones in translator mode ”says Anna Zanella as she invites people to sit in front of the desks where the anamnesis are taken. The official numbers confirm this: yesterday in the center, a few hundred meters from the City Life buildings, 320 unreserved first doses were made (out of a total of 10,800), today over 400 between booked and unreserved. “On Sunday the reservations were only for second doses and boosters but a first dose is never refused – jokes Dr. Dario La Quintana, manager of the hub managed by the Milan Polyclinic, remaining very serious. For now we have not had any problems of aggression, but we fear that as the term of the vaccination obligation approaches, there may be some disordered reactions. It is a dynamic that we have already seen in the days immediately preceding the introduction of the Green pass “. The doctor does not hide some bitterness: “The numbers of the first doses will increase a bit but I am convinced that unfortunately those who have decided not to get vaccinated will not do it even now. Among health professionals, the obligation has existed for several months but there are those who have preferred to stay at home without a salary. However we are ready and we are waiting for them all ”. A message that seems tailor-made for CV, 70 years old, from Milan, waiting in front of the Sparks exit with the black Ffp2 mask pulled under his nose: “I came to accompany a friend of mine, I am not vaccinated and I was almost tempted. But then I said to myself: if I’ve never gotten sick in two years, going out every day, why should that happen to me right now? The 100 euro fine? It makes me laugh, I doubt that anyone will really come to ask me for that money ”.

